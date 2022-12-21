COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously burned Tuesday evening after an explosion inside his Colleton County mobile home.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a man said that he was transferring propane from a larger container into a smaller container when one of the containers exploded.

Via CCFR

Crews arrived to the home on Crumbley Road around 8:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. The injured man was in his front yard receiving aid from his neighbors, who heard the explosion.

Crews began working to get the fire under control and treating the man’s injuries. He was transported to the MUSC burn center.

CCFR was able to save many items from inside the home, “but the home suffered substantial damage.”