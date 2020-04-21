Colleton County man injured after fire causes his oxygen to explode

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who utilizes an oxygen tank was seriously injured during an accident at his home in Smoaks on Friday.

The victim was attempting to light an item on fire inside his home when the oxygen caused a flash fire and exploded in his face, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the man suffered first and second degree burns to his face and airway, and a small fire occurred on the floor of his home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the man was having trouble breathing when they arrived.

Firefighter-paramedics quickly treated the man at the scene and performed advanced airway treatment before being transported to a field in front of Bells Elementary School where a Meducare helicopter airlifted him to the burn center in Augusta.

There is no update on his condition.