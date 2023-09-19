COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is recovering after being trapped under a bulldozer for several hours on a local tree farm.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a farmer was operating a bulldozer when it drove into a 12-foot ditch on Thursday.

Reports say he was thrown to the floor and trapped in the enclosed cab.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

The incident happened seven miles into the woods off Parkers Ferry Road near Bantry Road.

Due to the remote location and the severity of his injuries, he remained there for several hours until someone found him.

CCFR extracted the man from the enclosed cab bulldozer and transported him to the Trauma Center at MUSC.