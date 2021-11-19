Colleton County Medical Center announces updated visitation guidelines

Bettina Lerman (not pictured) had gotten sick on a trip to Maine in September. Her family said they were in the middle of buying a headstone when they heard news she’d woken from her coma. (Getty Images)

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton Medical Center on Monday will effect new patient visitation guidelines.

Beginning November 22, non-COVID-19 patients will be allowed to have two visitors during the following hours:

Monday through Friday – 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Weekends, holidays – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Labor and delivery patients can have two visitors during the above hours, as well as one visitor during delivery.

Those receiving outpatient care are allowed two visitors during treatment.

Emergency Department patients are allowed to have two visitors throughout the entire stay.

Behavioral Health patients can be visited during the following hours:

Monday through Friday – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Weekends – 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All visitors are required to check in at the main entrance and wear a mask throughout the visit.

Virtual visits are still required for COVID-19 patients.