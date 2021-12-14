Colleton County Medical Center provides holiday gifts for families in need

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Medical Center and the Department of Social Services Walterboro branch teamed up to provide holiday gifts to families in need this season.

The organizations identified 17 adults and 13 children, ranging in age from three months to 80 years old, that would benefit from the extra care.

They bought items based on wish lists provided by each individual or family.

“‘Care like family’ isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” Colleton County Medical Center CEO Jimmy Hiott explained. He went on to say “we understand that the holidays can be a time of stress and loneliness for many in our community, and this was our way of helping to ease that burden.”