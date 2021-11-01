Colleton County middle, high schools operating under “soft lockout status,” enhanced security measures Monday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – District officials in Colleton County say there will be an increase in law enforcement personnel at the high and middle schools Monday.

It comes after a threat against Colleton County Middle School circulated on social media over the weekend. District officials are now working to determine if the threat is credible.

“District officials are aware of this threat, have instituted multiple layers of security and additional precautions in response,” said Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber.

Gruber said there will be increased security at both schools Monday.

Students will pass through metal detectors or be screened with a metal detector wand when leaving their bus or car. The middle school will also operate under “lockout status” for the day.

“This means that the school doors will be locked, and that faculty and staff will practice increased situational awareness as they teach and work,” said Gruber.

All schools within the district will operate under the soft lockout status Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Gruber.

“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff, and promoting their social and emotional well-being, is our district’s first priority. We will continue to investigate this threat and use whatever safety and security measures needed to properly respond,” the district said.