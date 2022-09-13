COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a single-wide mobile home on Smoak Road at the intersection of Our Dream Lane just before noon after a passerby reported the blaze to 911.

“Engine 19 arrived to find the fully involved structure. Engine 19 used the deck gun to knock down the heavy fire, while Firefighter-Paramedics deployed two handlines to the building,” said fire rescue officials.

Fire crews had the bulk of the flames knocked down within 15 minutes. They stayed on scene for about two hours performing an overhaul.

Officials said a man had been living inside the home; however, they said no one was found to be at the home during their response.

The fire spread to nearby woods, but it was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.