COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during a Thursday afternoon fire in Colleton County.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to the single-wide mobile home on Tika Street just after 12:30 p.m.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames but said the home had suffered “substantial damage.”

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.