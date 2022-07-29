COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Animal Services is offering a “Super Pet” adoption deal this weekend.

On Saturday, July 30, the shelter is offering half off all adoptions, bringing the cost down to just $45 for dogs and $35 for cats.

Pets will be available at the shelter from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and at Ivanhoe Family Cinemas from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Adopters will also get two free tickets to see DC League of Super Pets for each animal they adopt.

