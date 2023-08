COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Colleton County are seeking to public’s opinion on hurricane evacuation routes.

Colleton County Fire Rescue and SC Emergency Management are looking for ways to improve hurricane evacuation in Colleton County through an online survey.

The survey aims to understand public behaviors and perceptions preparing for and during a tropical event.

It can be completed online by anyone 18 years or older that either lives or owns property in Colleton County.