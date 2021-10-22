Colleton County ‘R.U.O.K?’ program checks on elderly citizens daily

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Are You OK? (R.U.O.K.) provides daily calls to elderly citizens to ensure their wellbeing.

Those who sign up for the free program will receive a call around 10:00 a.m. every day. If the person does not answer, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will call emergency contacts to perform a welfare check, or send a deputy to the home.

The program is designed for individuals that may need assistance, but don’t have friends or family living nearby to perform the daily checks.

Participants can also opt to leave a hidden key for deputies to use, should a welfare check be necessary.

Click here to sign up.