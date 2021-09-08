Colleton County reinstating mask requirement inside county office buildings

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County announced Wednesday it was reinstating mask requirements inside county office buildings regardless of vaccination status.

County officials say the requirement was due to an “increased community spread of COVID-19 and impacts to the county workforce.”

The requirement goes into effect Thursday, September 9th.

“Anyone inside public areas of Colleton County buildings will be required to wear face coverings including employees, vendors, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” the county said.

Signage regarding the mask requirement will be posted at all public entrances. They say the county will continue to implement mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of germs in county buildings.

