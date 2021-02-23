Colleton County remembers longtime law enforcement officer, former EMT

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a longtime law enforcement officer, Deputy Richard Sheffield.

They say Deputy Sheffield passed away at Trident Medical Center on Sunday from complications stemming from a heart condition.

According to the agency, he became part of the CCSO family as a bailiff at the Colleton Courthouse and Magistrate Office in March 2016. Over the years, they say he continued his dedicated service by becoming Court Security after obtaining his certification as a Class Three Officer in September 2020.

“Sheffield’s passion and drive for helping people began when he started his career as an EMT and Respiratory Therapist at Colleton Hospital in 1979,” the agency said.

He transitioned to an EMT with Colleton County EMS in 1981, and later finished his career as an EMT in Dorchester County before returning home to Colleton Medical Center as an emergency room technician for several years.

“During his 40 plus years of dedicated service, Sheffield’s passion and willingness to help people never ceased. It was truly an honor to work alongside such a wonderful person with a huge heart,” the department said.