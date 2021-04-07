Colleton County Rice Festival rescheduled for June 4th and 5th

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Rice Festival has joined a growing list of local events taking place this summer.

Most events were either cancelled or postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for the Colleton County Rice Festival say Walterboro Mayor Bill Young and city council approved dates for the festival – it will be held on Friday, June 4th and Saturday June 5th.

The festival was originally scheduled for April 24th and 25th but had to be moved because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Details about this year’s event have not yet been released. The Rice Festival Committee says it will begin planning for the festival in the coming weeks.

Festival organizers say those who have submitted a vendor application should be patient as they were waiting on approval dates before making final placement arrangements.