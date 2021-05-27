Colleton County School Board makes unanimous decision on new school superintendent

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board has made its decision on who should lead the school district.

A spokesman for the school district, Sean Gruber, announced on Thursday the district’s board of trustees voted unanimously to hire Dr. Vallerie Cave as Colleton County School District Superintendent during a special board meeting on Wednesday.

According to the district, Cave has over thirty years of education experience and has degrees from Baptist College, the University of South Carolina and Walden University.

She has worked as a teacher, principal and in multiple director-level positions in districts across South Carolina and Georgia.

They say she is currently serving as the Associate Superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

The search for a new superintendent began after Dr. Franklin Foster resigned in February 2020.

MEET DR. VALLERIE CAVE

Dr. Vallerie Cave is an educator of 33 years. She has proven leadership for, directed, implemented, managed academic programs, principals, teacher leaders and teachers. She received her BS Degree from Baptist College at Charleston and her Master’s Degree from the University of South Carolina in

Early Childhood Education.

Cave earned her Doctorate Degree from Walden University in Educational Leadership and Curriculum Studies. She has served as an assistant principal, curriculum specialist, program supervisor, curriculum director, principal, and executive director.

Additional leadership preparation includes the Executive Leadership Institute at Harvard

University and the American Association of Schools Administrators National Aspiring

Superintendents Academy.

Dr. Cave has served as the Director of Consulting Services and Vice President of Business Development for the International Based Edu Tone Corporation and Information Transport Solution focusing on technology, data analysis and strategic planning. Her work at Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana speaks to her capacity to transform intention into reality in numerous school districts.

She currently serves as the Associate Superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and

Innovation for Savannah Chatham County Public Schools where she leads and supervises the

district’s most challenging schools in Leadership and School Improvement.

Under her leadership, 83 percent of her schools have been removed from the state underperforming list and changed state identifications due to increases in student achievement. She is a proven expert in School Transformation and Leadership Development. She has led two of her schools to the National Green Ribbon Award Recognition. She is a member of the Grace Chapel AME Church

in Beaufort, SC where she serves as the musician and director of the Inspirational Choir.