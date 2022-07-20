WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County School Board of Trustees on Monday voted to raise pay for district teachers and staff.

The Board passed a $51.2 million budget that includes a major salary increase for employees in order to help the district remain “competitive” with our counties.

Teacher salary will be raised by $4,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Colleton County School District operates on a “step” salary schedule which was increased from 23 steps to 25 steps under the newly-approved budget.

In addition to higher teacher pay, the Board approved a 9.05% increase in health insurance per semester and an 8% bus driver salary increase.

“Colleton County School District is dedicated to providing an excellent work environment for our staff,

competitive at not just the regional level, but across the state and beyond,” a district spokesperson said.