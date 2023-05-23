COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The future of Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave is expected to be discussed during a board meeting planned for Tuesday evening.

It comes after school board members voted last week to place Dr. Cave on administrative leave following a lengthy executive session to “investigate information brought to the board’s attention.”

Details about that investigation were not provided.

Board members are again expected to meet in executive session Tuesday evening while they discuss Dr. Cave’s contract and employment status.

The board began discussions on Dr. Cave’s employment back in February of this year but never reached a publicly known decision until the May 18th board meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Williams has been serving as the acting superintendent.

Dr. Cave was named superintendent in July 2021 after she was unanimously selected by the board.