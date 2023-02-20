WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board will discuss the district’s contract with Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave during a meeting planned for Tuesday night.

According to the district’s website, an agenda item for the regular board meeting shows members plan to discuss and vote on a termination option for the district’s contract with Dr. Cave.

Community leaders told News 2 that the Coalition for a Better Colleton and other groups plan to discuss the matter during a press conference held outside the district’s office Tuesday afternoon.

School board members at the time unanimously selected Dr. Cave as the district’s leader in May 2021. She began serving as superintendent in July 2021.

The search for a new superintendent began after Dr. Franklin Foster resigned in February 2020.

The reason for the discussion is unclear. News 2 reached out for more information; however, Monday is considered a holiday.