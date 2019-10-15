Colleton County School Dist. receives funding for additional School Resource Officers

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District has received funding for four additional school resource officers.

District spokesman Sean Gruber on Tuesday announced the school district and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office finalized plans to hire four additional school resource officers through funding provided by the South Carolina Department of Education’s School Safety Program.

The funding was made possible by the appropriation of $11,935,000 to the SCDE, from the South Carolina General Assembly, for the purpose of hiring additional law enforcement officers to serve as SROs in school districts.

Gruber said this move will bring the total number of SROs in the district to ten.

Black Street Early Childhood Center, Bells Elementary School, Cottageville Elementary School, Forest Hills Elementary School, Hendersonville Elementary School, and Northside Elementary School will each have one fulltime SRO patrolling their hallways.

Colleton County Middle School and Colleton County High School will each have two SROs assigned to their buildings.

He said these SROs started working on October 9 of this year.

“We appreciate the funding that has been provided to hire these additional SROs,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said. “These officers will help us maintain a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff.”