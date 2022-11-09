COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District (CCSD) has amended its schedule Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to impact the Lowcountry.

Students will have a half-day on Thursday and all after school activities will be cancelled.

On Friday, students will have an e-learning day. All field trips, after school activities, athletics, and events will be cancelled and rescheduled for a later date. All district offices will be closed as well.

