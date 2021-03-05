Colleton County School District announces spectator guidelines for spring sports

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Friday released spectator guidelines for spring sports.

Capacity limits are as follows:

Soccer stadium: 400 (300 home and 100 visitor)

Baseball and softball fields: 200 per field (150 home and 50 visitor)

Tennis courts: 50 (30 home and 20 away)

Golf: TBD based on Dogwood Hills guidelines

Track and field: no spectators due to number of opponents

Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance. None will be sold at the events.

Spectators will be required to wear masks at all times.

Social distancing is expected at each event. CCSD asks spectators to keep six feet of distance from others, except members of the same household.

Spectators at baseball and softball games are asked to bring their own chairs and sit in the area between the fields. Tents will be allowed as long as they are 20 feet from the fencing.

CCSD is also instituting a clear bags policy: “only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, or small clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” will be allowed.”

The district emphasized that “compliance with all guidelines will be evaluated to determine future spectator admission.”