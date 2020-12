COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District has postponed middle and high school athletic competitions, travel and gatherings through January 4th.

District spokesman, Sean Gruber, said the move by the Colleton County Athletic Department was out of an abundance of caution and comes as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

Practice schedules are being revised and will be distributed to each individual team.