Colleton County School District board approves make-up days due to Hurricane Dorian

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted during their regularly scheduled board meeting for make-up days.

According to the news release, the school board is making January 6, 2020, a regular school day instead of a school professional development/teacher workday. Officials also decided to make February 17, 2020, a school professional development/teacher workday.

Spokesman Sean Gruber stated that the remaining three days will be made-up with inclement weather days already placed into the district academic calendar.

Those days are November 4, 2019, March 20, 2020, and April 10, 2020