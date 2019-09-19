Colleton County School District board approves make-up days due to Hurricane Dorian

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school-hallway-generic_403107

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted during their regularly scheduled board meeting for make-up days.

According to the news release, the school board is making January 6, 2020, a regular school day instead of a school professional development/teacher workday. Officials also decided to make February 17, 2020, a school professional development/teacher workday.

Spokesman Sean Gruber stated that the remaining three days will be made-up with inclement weather days already placed into the district academic calendar.

Those days are November 4, 2019, March 20, 2020, and April 10, 2020

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES