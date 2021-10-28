Colleton County School District cancels after school activities that require district transportation Thursday due to severe weather threat

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District announced all after-school activities that require district transportation have been canceled Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

Much of the Lowcountry could see strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and into the evening as a cold front moves across the region.

Impacts will likely include heavy rain and damaging winds.

“All after-school activities that require school district transportation services have been canceled out of an abundance of caution,” said Sean Gruber, a spokesman for the Colleton County School District.