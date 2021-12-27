Colleton County School District considering modified calendar, year-round school

FILE – A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) is asking for parent input as they consider a modified academic calendar that would eliminate the months-long break over the summer.

CCSD says that the option is being weighed as a tool for preventing “student/teacher burnout, [offering] additional opportunities for academic relation, and [providing] additional opportunities for students.”

In addition to preventing burnout, CCSD hopes that the modifications would improve attendance rates and reduce the “summer slide” that kids experience during prolonged periods away from school. Students would still have a summer break, but only for six weeks.

The modified calendar would still require students to attend 180 days of class, but the days would be more spread out over the year. The calendar would follow a nine weeks on, two weeks off format.

Opportunities for “extra academic support and enrichment” would be offered during the break periods.

CCSD offered the following two sample calendars:

The district acknowledged that there would be challenges should the modified schedules be adopted, including childcare. CCSD said that it would work with those impacted to find a solution.

The discussion is still in early stages and public input is requested. Click here for more information and to complete the survey.