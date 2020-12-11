Colleton County School District designates December 21 as e-learning day

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Friday announced the designation of December 21 as an e-learning day.

The decision was made “in order to help ensure a safe holiday season for [CCSD] students and staff, and to allow enough time to complete contact tracing measures.”

Students currently on a ‘Blended AA’ schedule will receive eight days worth of meals on December 15.

Students currently on a ‘Blended BB’ schedule will receive five days worth of meals on December 18.

Five days worth of meals will be available for virtual students to pick up at their designated schols on December 18 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

School staff will work December 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and all schools and offices will close at 12:00 p.m.

Schools will reopen January 4.