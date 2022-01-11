Colleton County School District going virtual due to surge in COVID-19 cases

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday announced that the district will temporarily transition to e-learning due to the COVID-19 surge brought on by the Omicron variant.

According to CCSD, “a continuous increase in the amount of our district’s quarantined staff and students, and COVID-19’s impact on our available pool of school bus drivers and substitutes,” led to the decision.

Virtual learning will begin on January 13 and students are expected to return on January 20.

CCSD officials will meet ahead of the return date to determine whether resuming in-person classes is possible.

A letter from Superintendent Dr. Vallerie C. Cave read in part:

“When it is safe to do so, we will return to face-to-face time in the classroom and special events. It will be different, and it may be challenging at times, but we are here to help you every step of the way.”

Meals will be provided throughout the distance-learning period. Information about pickup times will be provided in the coming days.

Students that need to borrow Chromebooks can pick them up on Wednesday from their respective schools. Students without internet connection will be given e-learning packets.

All afterschool activities are cancelled until in-person classes resume, but athletic/band/extracurricular activities will continue “where possible.”

CCSD will use the distance-learning period to thoroughly disinfect buses and schools.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.