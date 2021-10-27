Colleton County School District hires multiple agencies to investigate ‘cyber incident’

In this file photo, a laptop displays a message after being infected by a ransomware as part of a worldwide cyberattack on June 27, 2017 in Geldrop. – (Photo by Rob Engelaar / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

COLLETON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday held a special board meeting to discuss the recent “cyber incident” that impacted around 800 staff computers.

On October 13, IT staff noticed district networks were not working. They soon discovered the issues were the result of a “cyber incident.”

As of October 27, the district is still working on “sanitization” efforts. The system has not yet regained full service.

CCSD has employed Dell Services to assist with the sanitization and investigation, Red Cloak a company that serves as a “cyber monitoring solution,” and Carbon Black, which provides anti-virus software.

CCSD has also retained incident recovery staff, forensic engineers, and a network engineer.

The board unanimously approved $190,520 to fund the effort.