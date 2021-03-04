Colleton County School District holding e-learning days to vaccinate staff

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced plans to host two e-learning days so that teachers and staff can receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

March 18 and 19 as well as April 15 and 16 will be e-learning days district wide.

A vaccine clinic will be held in partnership with Fetter Healthcare on March 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for teachers and staff to receive first doses.

Second doses will be given at a clinic on April 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

