Colleton County School District holding e-learning days to vaccinate staff

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced plans to host two e-learning days so that teachers and staff can receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

March 18 and 19 as well as April 15 and 16 will be e-learning days district wide.

A vaccine clinic will be held in partnership with Fetter Healthcare on March 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for teachers and staff to receive first doses.

Second doses will be given at a clinic on April 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES