Colleton County School District hosting series of town halls on proposed year-round schooling

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) will host a series of town halls in the coming weeks to discuss proposed changes to the academic calendar.

CCSD is exploring the option of year-round schooling as a means of preventing student/teacher burnout and offering students additional opportunities for assistance. After collecting input from parents and stakeholders, CCSD is ready to bring its findings to the public and answer community questions.

The town hall schedule is as follows:

February 7 – Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Capacity 152)

– Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Capacity 152) February 8 – Hendersonville Elementary School Cafeteria from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Capacity 77)

– Hendersonville Elementary School Cafeteria from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Capacity 77) February 10 – Bells Elementary School Cafeteria from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Capacity 86)

Questions can be emailed to publicinput@colleton.k12.sc.us or submitted on index cards during the meetings. Masks are required for those attending in person.

The modified calendars would still have students attending 180 school days per year (with teachers working 190), but would provide a two-week break after each nine weeks. Summer break would be shortened to approximately six weeks.

Click here fore more information.