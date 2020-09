COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District will be hosting their 4th virtual public forum on their YouTube channel Monday afternoon.

The forum will be held to discuss Colleton County High School’s blended/virtual learning model and general school-related topics.

Participants can submit their questions to publicinput@colleton.k12.sc.us so they can be addressed during the forum.

The deadline to submit your questions is Monday, September 21, at 8 a.m.