Colleton County School District investigating ‘cyber incident’

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District is investigating what they referred to as a “cyber incident” in a statement Wednesday.

A spokesman for CCSD said its information technology staff discovered district networks were not in operation on Monday. “Upon investigation, it was discovered that the district had experienced a cyber incident,” said Sean Gruber, Coordinator of Communications.

Gruber said IT staff immediately began investigation and recovery measures- they also contacted a professional incident response and recovery team to help.

“Our district facilities remained secure during this investigation, and no physical security measures in place at CCSD were affected,” said Gruber.

Student instruction continued during the network service outage. He said communication remains intact.

The district IT staff and Incident and Recovery team are still investigating the matter and implementing recovery measures.