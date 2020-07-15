Colleton County School District moves to virtual learning for start of 2020-21 school year

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board of Trustees held a special board meeting on Tuesday night to discuss reopening plans for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

During the meeting, the board unanimously agreed that a virtual learning model is the safest option moving forward.

The plans are flexible, meaning should the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area reach a manageable level, the district could move to a hybrid model, incorporating in-person classes.

Currently, no school district in the state meets recommendations for hosting in-person classes.

The district said that “additional information on school reopening will be released as soon as possible, through multiple information channels.”

Additionally, a draft-calendar for the school year has the tentative start date scheduled for September 8.