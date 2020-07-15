Colleton County School District moves to virtual learning for start of 2020-21 school year

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wcbd-colleton-county-school-district_237140

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board of Trustees held a special board meeting on Tuesday night to discuss reopening plans for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

During the meeting, the board unanimously agreed that a virtual learning model is the safest option moving forward.

The plans are flexible, meaning should the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area reach a manageable level, the district could move to a hybrid model, incorporating in-person classes.

Currently, no school district in the state meets recommendations for hosting in-person classes.

The district said that “additional information on school reopening will be released as soon as possible, through multiple information channels.”

Additionally, a draft-calendar for the school year has the tentative start date scheduled for September 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES