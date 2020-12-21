Colleton County School District moving forward with scheduled winter sports

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District announced on Monday it will continue to attend planned games after the winter break.

The district’s athletic director, Wayne Alston, said the department felt it was in the “best interest of all athletes to continue the scheduled games” which were slated to start on January 5 for Colleton County High School and January 7 for Colleton County Middle School.

Alston said both dates are away games and they plan on sending teams to those games.

It comes when many local school districts have paused athletic events due to a rise in COVID-19 cases locally.

Spectators will not be allowed at home games until further notice.

“We will have one officer assigned to home games to make sure that no one enters the facility. We will reschedule the two region games that were canceled for a later date. All other non-region games will not be rescheduled at this time. Teams are continuing to practice on a modified basis until January 4,” said Alston in a statement Monday.