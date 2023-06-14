COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that Assistant Superintendent Jessica Williams will serve as Interim Superintendent until further notice.

Williams assumed the role of Acting Superintendent at the beginning of June following the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave.

In a statement, Board Chair Patricia Simmons said that Williams “is a lifelong Colletonian, graduate of our schools, and a professional employee of over 30 years; she has filled many instructional positions in our schools and has the full support of the board.”

Simmons also said that “student achievement has always been, and will remain,” the district’s highest priority.

The board will announce plans to conduct a search for a permanent superintendent in the coming months, according to Simmons.