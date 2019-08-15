Colleton County School District partners with MUSC for in-school Telehealth program

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District is partnering with the MUSC Children’s Health for a school-based Telehealth program.

The goal is to provide quality healthcare to the students at Colleton County Middle School

According to the district’s coordinator of communications, Sean Gruber, the key technology that makes this program possible is a “telehealth cart” provided by the South Carolina Telehealth Alliance, which will allow students to remotely visit with doctors.

Photo: Dr. Kathryn Cristaldi uses a “Telehealth cart” to examine the eardrum of Colleton County Middle School Nurse Linda Bright during the CCSD Telehealth Press Conference on August 15.

“Our program will treat common childhood illnesses like sore throat, rashes and chronic diseases such as asthma. If a student cannot be diagnosed through the telehealth visit, they will be referred to an in-person provider.”

The telehealth visits will work as follows:

• Parents of Colleton County Middle School students will need to enroll in the program by registering online at the SC Telehealth website for their child to participate.

• The school nurse will call the parent/guardian before requesting a telemedicine visit.

• The student will be seen by a nurse practitioner or pediatrician using the telemedicine equipment.

• If a prescription medication is needed, it will be called into a local pharmacy.

• A note will be sent to the student’s primary care provider.

Gruber said Medicaid covers these visits. Private insurance coverage varies, and copays and deductibles apply.

For more information, please visit South Carolina Telehealth Alliance website. Colleton County Middle School families can also register for the Teleheath program at the SCTA website.