Colleton County School District reacts to governor’s requirement that schools fully reopen

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
colleton-county_228245

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday released a statement reacting to Governor Henry McMaster’s recent directive that all public schools make plans to fully reopen, with the option for students to return five days a week, should they choose.

CCSD previously announced on Tuesday night that they would be moving forward with a virtual-only model to begin the 2020-21 school year.

In light of McMaster’s subsequent directive, CCSD says that the Board of Trustees will discuss the recommendations during their next scheduled meeting, July 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES