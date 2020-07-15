Colleton County School District reacts to governor’s requirement that schools fully reopen

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday released a statement reacting to Governor Henry McMaster’s recent directive that all public schools make plans to fully reopen, with the option for students to return five days a week, should they choose.

CCSD previously announced on Tuesday night that they would be moving forward with a virtual-only model to begin the 2020-21 school year.

In light of McMaster’s subsequent directive, CCSD says that the Board of Trustees will discuss the recommendations during their next scheduled meeting, July 21 at 6:00 p.m.