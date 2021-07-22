Colleton County School District releases Return to Learn plan

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Thursday released their Return to Learn plan for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

CCSD said that “protecting our staff and students while we make this transition to fully in-person instruction” is the main priority. To that end, the district is putting in place the following mitigation measures:

Students and staff members can voluntarily wear a mask on district properties and school buses.

We will encourage district employees and students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. We will work with regional healthcare providers to schedule vaccine clinics that can be hosted in our facilities.

Desk shields/barriers will be available for use in all of our school facilities.

Schools and buses will be cleaned daily, and comprehensively disinfected once per week.

Air purifiers will be placed in all CCSD classrooms.

Students and visitors will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties.

Social distancing will be enforced on district properties when possible.

Students and staff members will be encouraged to regularly wash their hands and practices other sanitation techniques.

Water fountains will not be in operation on district properties, but the water bottle filler stations placed at schools will still be in use. We ask that all students and staff bring water bottles with them to school so they can use the bottle filler stations. Students will be eating in their school cafeterias where possible.

School schedules for the 2021-22 year are as follows:

Black Street Early Childhood Center – 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.

Elementary Schools – 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle School – 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

High School – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Supply lists for elementary schools and middle schools are available online and in stores.

School lunch menus are available at this link.