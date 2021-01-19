Colleton County School District remaining virtual until February, then expanding in-person learning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board on Tuesday voted in favor of expanding in-person instruction to four days per week, beginning February 4.

Students will remain in virtual learning until February 4, and then those who elect to do so will return four days per week.

When students return, the following measures will be in place:

Plexiglass desk dividers

Daily cleaning and weekly disinfecting

Mask requirements

COVID-19 case tracking protocols

Additional information regarding changes to bus routes, meal delivery schedules, and in-person learning will be released on the CCSD website as well as through phone and email messages.