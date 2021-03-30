Colleton County School District returning to fully in-person instruction May 3

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday announced that the district will return to in-person instruction five days per week beginning May 3.
Students that are currently opting for in-person education will attended classes five days per week.
The decision was made 6-1 during a special board meeting.
The schedule is as follows:
- Black Street Early Childhood Center – 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.
- Elementary School – 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Middle School – 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- High School – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to CCSD, the following protocols will be in place to keep students and staff safe:
- District employees will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics hosted at Colleton County High School on March 31 and April 28.
- Over six-thousand desk barriers, many of which were delivered to Colleton County schools on October 20, have been placed in all of our school facilities and will continue to be used.
- Schools and buses will be cleaned daily, and comprehensively disinfected once per week.
- Anyone visiting district property will be required to wear a mask, and all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask throughout the instructional day.
- Students will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties.
- Social distancing will be enforced on district properties at all times. All schools will follow our COVID-19 Case Protocols.