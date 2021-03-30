Colleton County School District returning to fully in-person instruction May 3

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday announced that the district will return to in-person instruction five days per week beginning May 3.

Students that are currently opting for in-person education will attended classes five days per week.

The decision was made 6-1 during a special board meeting.

The schedule is as follows:

Black Street Early Childhood Center – 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.

Elementary School – 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle School – 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

High School – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to CCSD, the following protocols will be in place to keep students and staff safe: