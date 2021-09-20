Colleton County School District says bus pickup, drop-off may be delayed due to weather Monday and Tuesday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District said bus pickup and drop-off may be delayed Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning due to weather conditions.

A flash flood watch is active for Colleton County through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday as storms, which could produce heavy rain at times, moves across the region.

Some areas could see four to six inches of rain and flash flooding Monday and Tuesday.

The school district said Bus pickup/drop-off may be delayed Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning due to inclement weather.

“If your road is prone to flooding, please note that bus pickup/drop-off may have to be held at the head of your road for safety purposes,” said Sean Gruber, Coordinator of Communications for the Colleton County School District.