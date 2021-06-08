Colleton County School District seeking public input on return to in-person learning

Teachers Andrea Gordon, left, and Melissa Stacy go over plans for the possibility of classroom learning, among socially-distanced desks at Palm Vista Elementary School Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Little by little, California is allowing more children back into classrooms, some because of disabilities and special needs that can’t be met through distance learning and others in areas reporting success in keeping coronavirus case numbers down. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) is seeking public input on best practices for returning to in-person learning for the fall semester in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is developing a plan to ensure a safe and smooth return, and residents are invited to weigh in on the matter.

An in-person listening session will be held on June 15 at 6:00 p.m. in the district’s Board Room. Each speaker will be limited to three minutes to ensure everyone has time to speak.

hose who are unable to make the in-person meeting can email inpersonreopen@colleton.k12.sc.us by 8:30 a.m. on June 16 to share their opinions.