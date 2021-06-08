Colleton County School District seeking public input on return to in-person learning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) is seeking public input on best practices for returning to in-person learning for the fall semester in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is developing a plan to ensure a safe and smooth return, and residents are invited to weigh in on the matter.
An in-person listening session will be held on June 15 at 6:00 p.m. in the district’s Board Room. Each speaker will be limited to three minutes to ensure everyone has time to speak.
hose who are unable to make the in-person meeting can email inpersonreopen@colleton.k12.sc.us by 8:30 a.m. on June 16 to share their opinions.