COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) School Board on Thursday voted to place Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave on administrative leave.

After a lengthy executive session, the board voted to place Dr. Cave on administrative leave, effective immediately, “in order to investigate information brought to the board’s attention.”

Assistant superintendent Jessica Williams will serve as the acting superintendent until the board can meet again on Tuesday.

The board did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation and said that there will be no further comment “due to this being an ongoing personnel matter.”

Dr. Cave has served as superintendent since July of 2021, after she was unanimously selected by the board.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.