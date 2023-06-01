OLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) School Board on Thursday voted to accept Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave’s resignation.

Dr. Cave was placed on administrative leave weeks ago with little explanation as to why.

The board did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation and said that there will be no further comment “due to this being an ongoing personnel matter.”

Dr. Cave has served as superintendent since July of 2021, after she was unanimously selected by the board.

The board voted four to three to accept her resignation.

Assistant superintendent Jessica Williams will serve as the acting superintendent until the board takes further action.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.