COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District on Tuesday voted to suspend face mask requirements as well as test to stay and quarantine requirements in accordance with new guidance from state and federal health agencies.

Under the new guidance, schools will calculate positive rates every two weeks. Schools with less than 10% of students/staff testing positive will be allowed to adopt the news recommendations.

Quarantine and masking for individuals identified as close contacts will not be required unless those contacts are symptomatic.

CCSD says that “students or staff members that are identified as close contacts and exhibiting symptoms will follow [the] current quarantine guidance which states:

Students or Staff members identified as a close contacts with symptoms will be required to quarantine at home for 5 days and test on day 5. Can return on day 6 if COVID test is negative and they are fever free without the use of fever reducing medications in the past 24 hours and do not have any new symptoms. Must wear a mask day 6-10 while attending school and school sponsored events.”

Other changes include the following:

Isolation and quarantine requirements for positive cases will remain the same.

The guidelines could change based on case counts.