Colleton County School District teaming with the county to continue meal delivery, will operate WiFi buses

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District is teaming up with the county to continue delivering meals to students.

County government workers will deliver 1,580 breakfast meals and 1,580 lunches every day along the 13 routes in the Bells and Hendersonville areas.

The school district will operate the 15 other bus delivery routes.

Meal pick-up locations are open from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Bells Area Routes

Route 34 – Driver Lynn in a Large White Cargo van

Route 35 – Driver Jackie in a Large Grey Infinity

Route 36—Driver Betty in a large White Cargo Van

Route 37—Driver Brandon W. in a Grey Ford Expedition

Route 38—Driver Ricky in a Large White Cargo Van

Route 39—Driver Owen in a Red Suburban

Route 40—Driver Hazel in a Black Caravan

Hendersonville Area Routes

Route 47—Driver Gale in a Black Caravan

Route 48—Driver Lisa in a Black Caravan

Route 49—Driver Danyelle in a Grey Ford SUV

Route 50—Driver Brandon P. in a White County Truck

Route 51—Driver Terreak in a Black Tahoe

Route 52—Driver Parker in a White County Truck

Meals will also be available for pick-up at the following schools from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday:

Bells Elementary School (12088 Bells Highway, Ruffin SC)

Black Street Early Childhood Center (256 Smith Street, Walterboro SC)

Colleton County Middle School (1379 Tuskegee Airman Drive, Walterboro SC)

Cottageville Elementary School (648 Peirce Road, Cottageville SC)

Hendersonville Elementary School (6089 Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro SC)

Beginning Tuesday, the district will also place six buses with WiFi capabilities throughout the county.

They will be available for use Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the following locations:

Springtown United Methodist Church (8807 Augusta Hwy, Smoaks, SC)

Buckhead United Methodist Church (346 Smyly Rd, Ruffin, SC)

Jacksonboro Community Center (1718 Hope Plantation Road, Jacksonboro, SC)

Jonesville Community Center (813 Jonesville Ave,Yemassee, SC)

Neyles Community Center (946 Featherbed Road, Round O, SC)

Users must park their vehicles within 250 feet of the bus to use the Wi-Fi hotspot, and the internet connection provided is content-filtered to prevent access to unapproved websites.

The password to access the Wi-Fi connection will be clearly placed on multiple sides of the bus for maximum visibility.

These facilities and their restrooms will not be available for visitor use, and all those using the bus Wi-Fi must remain in their cars to comply with Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines.