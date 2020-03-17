Colleton County School District to deliver meals to students

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Colleton County School District (CCSO) will begin using school buses to deliver meals to students.

The buses will travel along their regular routes from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. each day.

Students will be given a “grab and go” bag filled with breakfast and lunch items, so they will only need one delivery per day.

CCSO is also reminding people that grab and go meals are available at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. as well: