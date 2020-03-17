Colleton County School District to deliver meals to students

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Colleton County School District (CCSO) will begin using school buses to deliver meals to students.
The buses will travel along their regular routes from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. each day.
Students will be given a “grab and go” bag filled with breakfast and lunch items, so they will only need one delivery per day.
CCSO is also reminding people that grab and go meals are available at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. as well:
- Bells Elementary School (12088 Bells Highway, Ruffin SC)
- Black Street Early Childhood Center (256 Smith Street, Walterboro SC)
- Colleton County Middle School (1379 Tuskegee Airman Drive, Walterboro SC)
- Cottageville Elementary School (648 Peirce Road, Cottageville SC)
- Hendersonville Elementary School (6089 Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro SC)