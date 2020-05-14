Colleton County School District to host in-person graduation ceremony

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) announced on Thursday that they will hold an in-person graduation ceremony for high school seniors on Saturday, June 6.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Cougar Stadium.

Capacity will be limited to two guests per student to allow for proper social distancing amongst guests.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be rescheduled for June 8 at 8:30 a.m.

CCSD says that more details regarding tickets, parking, etc will be posted on the Colleton County High School and CCSO website closer to the ceremony.