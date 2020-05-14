Live Now
US Attorney and multiple local law enforcement agencies make major announcement

Colleton County School District to host in-person graduation ceremony

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wcbd-colleton-county-school-district_237140

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) announced on Thursday that they will hold an in-person graduation ceremony for high school seniors on Saturday, June 6.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Cougar Stadium.

Capacity will be limited to two guests per student to allow for proper social distancing amongst guests.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be rescheduled for June 8 at 8:30 a.m.

CCSD says that more details regarding tickets, parking, etc will be posted on the Colleton County High School and CCSO website closer to the ceremony.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES