Colleton County School District to keep face mask, COVID protocols in place for now

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District will keep its face mask policy and other COVID-19 safety protocols in place despite new executive orders issued by Governor Henry McMaster.

District leaders say their measures will remain in place “until the standardized form stipulated in the order has been created and distributed by DHEC.”

Gov. McMaster on Tuesday issued an executive order that “empowers South Carolina parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in public schools throughout the state.”

McMaster said that since all adults are eligible to be vaccinated, “it goes against all logic to continue to force our children — especially our youngest children — to wear masks against their parents’ wishes.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Department of Education have been directed “to develop and distribute a standardized form a parent or legal guardian may sign to opt their child out of mask requirements imposed by any public school official or public school district.”

The Colleton County School District said the order does not change existing face mask requirements for students riding on school buses. They say students are still required to wear face masks on school buses.

Further guidance will be issued to our students, staff, and families when the Colleton County School District receives additional information and directives.

• Schools and buses will be cleaned daily, and comprehensively disinfected once per week.

• Anyone visiting district property will be required to wear a mask, and all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask throughout the instructional day.

• Air purifiers have been placed in all CCSD classrooms.

• Students will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties.

• Social distancing will be enforced on district properties when possible.