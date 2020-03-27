Colleton County School District to launch 6 WiFi-enabled buses to assist students during extended closure

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District will soon launch WiFi capable buses to help students who do not have internet access at home.

Schools across the state will remain closed through the month of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means virtual learning will continue for each school district.

Beginning Monday, March 30th, Colleton County Schools will launch six buses with WiFi capability at several schools between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those locations include:

Bells Elementary School (12088 Bells Highway, Ruffin SC)

Black Street Early Childhood Center (256 Smith Street, Walterboro SC)

Colleton County Middle School (1379 Tuskegee Airman Drive, Walterboro SC)

Cottageville Elementary School (648 Peirce Road, Cottageville SC)

Forest Hills Elementary School (633 Hiers Corner Road, Walterboro SC)

Hendersonville Elementary School (6089 Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro SC)

District officials say users must park their vehicles within 250 feet of the bus to use the Wi-Fi hotspot, and said the internet connection provided is content-filtered to prevent access to unapproved websites.

The password to access the Wi-Fi connection will be clearly placed on multiple sides of the bus for maximum visibility.

Each of these sites will be regularly patrolled by school safety staff.

Please note school facilities and restrooms will not be available for visitor use, and all those using the bus Wi-Fi must remain in their cars to comply with the Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines.